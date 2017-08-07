FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
UPDATE 1-CBS signs with AT&T to stream networks on DirecTV Now
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 下午3点39分 / 5 天前

UPDATE 1-CBS signs with AT&T to stream networks on DirecTV Now

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of deal, background on CBS)

By Jessica Toonkel

Aug 7 (Reuters) - CBS Corp said on Monday it signed a deal for its shows to feature on AT&T Inc's DirecTV Now online streaming service.

Under the agreement, DirecTV Now will stream CBS, CBS Sports, the CW channel and many of CBS' local broadcast stations, according to the company. Customers will also have the option to buy a subscription to CBS' premium Showtime network.

AT&T will pay CBS for its content, helping the TV network shift its revenue stream away from advertising as more viewers watch their favorite shows online.

Last year, CBS signed similar deals with Hulu and Alphabet Inc's Google to be included in their streaming video services.

Earlier this year, CBS announced a deal with Verizon Communications Inc to distribute its content.

The New York-based broadcaster, which owns the most widely viewed U.S. television network, said much of the programming of the channels under the deal would also be available on-demand. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"For any bundle to be truly successful, CBS is must-have content," said Ray Hopkins, head of CBS Corp's TV networks distribution. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bill Rigby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below