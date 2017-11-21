FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS channels blacked out for Dish customers over carriage dispute
2017年11月21日 / 早上7点56分 / 1 天前

CBS channels blacked out for Dish customers over carriage dispute

1 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - CBS Corp’s TV stations were blacked out for Dish Network Corp’s customers over a network carriage deal dispute, the companies said early Tuesday.

Dish said in a statement that CBS rejected its offer to extend their contract while negotiations continued.

“This particular dispute is yet another example of the company punishing its subscribers instead of negotiating a fair carriage deal that reflects the current marketplace,” CBS said in a separate statement.

CBS and 28 other CBS-owned local television stations were blacked out across 26 states.

The Smithsonian Channel, Pop, and CBS Sports Network would also be unavailable on Dish networks in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, CBS said.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

