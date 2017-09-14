FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Showtime is putting out more shows to keep online churn low-CBS CEO
2017年9月14日 / 下午1点56分 / 1 个月前

Showtime is putting out more shows to keep online churn low-CBS CEO

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - CBS Corp‘s’s Showtime has changed its schedule to produce a new show every three to four weeks to keep viewers hooked on its online video service, CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves told investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York on Thursday.

The New York-based broadcaster said in August that it would have more than 4 million streaming subscribers between its Showtime streaming service and its CBS All Access streaming service by year-end.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

