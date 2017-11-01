FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Entercom wins U.S. antitrust OK to buy CBS Radio with conditions
频道
专题
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
半岛局势
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
深度分析
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
国际财经
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月1日 / 晚上6点09分 / 更新于 10 小时前

UPDATE 2-Entercom wins U.S. antitrust OK to buy CBS Radio with conditions

3 分钟阅读

(Adds Entercom selling five additional stations to win FCC approval)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Entercom Communications Corp won U.S. antitrust approval to buy CBS Radio Inc on condition that it divest 13 radio stations in Massachusetts and California, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

Entercom will divest an additional five stations as part of a deal to win approval from the Federal Communications Commission, said a source close to the proposed transaction who requested anonymity to protect business relationships.

The proposed merger, announced in February, would allow CBS Corp to combine its radio business with Entercom to create the second-largest U.S. radio broadcaster by revenue.

To win Justice Department approval, the companies agreed to divest five stations in Boston and four each in San Francisco and Sacramento, the regulator said. As part of this divestiture, Entercom has reached local marketing agreements with Bonneville International Corp to program the eight California stations.

The companies will divest five additional stations in Los Angeles, San Diego, Seattle and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the company said in a release. This is to win FCC approval for the transaction, the source said.

Entercom will transfer stations in Boston and Seattle to iHeartMedia Inc and in exchange receive stations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Richmond, Virginia.

Entercom and CBS Radio will transfer to Beasley Broadcast Group Inc WBZ FM in exchange for WMJX-FM, Entercom said. Both stations based are in Boston.

Three stations in Los Angeles, San Diego and Wilkes-Barre will go to Educational Media Foundation, a non-profit that specializes in Christian music.

With the deal, Entercom will have more than 200 stations.

“The required divestitures will protect competition for local businesses that advertise on radio stations in Boston, San Francisco and Sacramento,” said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division.

Entercom President and Chief Executive David Field said the approval was a “significant milestone.”

The deal is expected to close as soon as Nov. 17, Entercom said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay and Richard Chang)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below