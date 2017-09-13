FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One injured in fire at Canadian Natural oil sands project
2017年9月13日

One injured in fire at Canadian Natural oil sands project

CALGARY, Sept 12 (Reuters) - One person was injured after an electrical fire broke out at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd’s Horizon oil sands project on Monday evening, the company said on Tuesday.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the person was being treated for minor injuries, Canadian Natural spokeswoman Julie Woo said in a statement.

Production is unaffected as the 190,000-barrel-per-day Horizon project is already shut down for 45 days of maintenance, Woo said, adding that the company is assessing the fire damage. (Reporting by Nia Williams; CAEditing by Sandra Maler)

