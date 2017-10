CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will know in the next couple of weeks whether there will be any changes to the original 45 days of planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Planned turnaround activities at the 190,000 barrel per day plant in northern Alberta are in general “tracking to plan”, spokeswoman Julie Woo said in an email. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)