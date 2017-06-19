FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日 / 中午11点48分 / 2 个月内

UPDATE 1-Canada's CDPQ and GE to form $2 bln aircraft financing platform

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details, shares)

June 19 (Reuters) - CDPQ, Canada's second-largest pension fund, and General Electric Co signed a commitment letter to form a $2 billion global aircraft financing platform.

The new platform, to be named Einn Volant Aircraft Leasing, will acquire fuel-efficient aircraft from global airlines and lease them back to airlines under long-term leases, the companies said in a statement.

For CDPQ, which is one of Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc's biggest shareholders, the deal marks an entry into the aircraft leasing and financing industry.

GE's shares were up 0.7 percent at $29.20 in premarket trading on Monday. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Martina D'Couto)

