Canada's CDPQ to boost low-carbon asset investments by C$8 bln
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 晚上6点30分 / 3 天前

Canada's CDPQ to boost low-carbon asset investments by C$8 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Caisse de depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ), Canada’s second-largest public pension plan, said it would increase investments in low carbon assets by more than C$8 billion ($6.42 billion) over the next three years.

CDPQ also set a medium-term target to reduce its carbon footprint by 25 percent per dollar invested.

"From now on, climate change will factor in each and every investment decision we make across the breadth of our portfolio," Chief Executive Michael Sabia said in a statement on Wednesday. (bit.ly/2xOLPmh) The fund also intends to reduce its exposure in high-carbon intensity assets such as coal. ($1 = 1.25 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

