MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - CEFC China Energy is in talks with Russian state bank VTB to raise around $5 billion in loan to finance acquisition of a stake in Russia’s largest oil firm Rosneft, a banking source familiar with the talks told Reuters.

The source added that VTB and CEFC might close the loan transaction by year-end. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)