EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月17日 / 下午3点33分 / 4 天前

EU regulators to investigate Blackstone, Celanese acetate tow merger

1 分钟阅读

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday opened a full-scale investigation into private equity firm Blackstone’s plan to combine its acetone tow with that of U.S. speciality material company Celanese.

The companies unveiled the proposed merger of the world’s No. 2 and 3 players in June, which would make it the new market leader in the supply of the material used in cigarette filters.

The European Commission said the deal may reduce competition in the acetate tow market, with the other two major rivals Eastman and Daicel unable to exert competitive pressure.

It said there was a greater likelihood of tacit coordination between tow suppliers as a result of the deal. The EU competition enforcer will decide by March 5 whether to clear or block the deal.

The companies can offer concessions to allay the regulatory concerns. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)

