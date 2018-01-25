FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 12:44 PM / a day ago

Celgene posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit

1 分钟阅读

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp, which said it would buy Juno for $9 billion earlier this week, reported a quarterly loss on Thursday, hurt by a $1.21 billion income tax charge.

The U.S. biotechnology company posted a net loss of $81 million, or 10 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $429 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.48 billion from $2.98 billion. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)

