Oct 19 (Reuters) - Celgene Corp said on Thursday it would stop two studies of its drug for an inflammatory bowel disease and would not begin a third, following a recommendation by a data monitoring committee.

The drug, mongersen, was being tested in late-stage and extension studies as a treatment for Crohn’s disease.

The company’s shares were halted in after-market trading. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru)