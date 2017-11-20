FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Cellcom, Partner in talks to build fiber optic network
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
半岛局势
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
国际财经
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
中国财经
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月20日 / 早上7点35分 / 1 天前

Israel's Cellcom, Partner in talks to build fiber optic network

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Israel’s largest mobile operator, Cellcom , said on Monday it was in negotiations with rival operator Partner Communications to cooperate in building a nationwide fiber optic network.

“The agreement, if concluded and executed, will allow the companies to avoid duplicated future deployment, as well as allow the company to reduce costs while improving its ability to provide quality services,” Cellcom said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Having their own cross-country fiber optic network would allow the companies to better compete with Bezeq, Israel’s biggest telecom group, which dominates fixed line services.

Any deal between Cellcom and Partner would need regulatory approval.

“At the same time, the company is exploring other ways to accelerate the deployment of an independent fiber infrastructure,” Cellcom said. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below