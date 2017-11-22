FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Cellcom Q3 profit, revenue fall
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 早上7点39分 / 1 天前

Israel's Cellcom Q3 profit, revenue fall

2 分钟阅读

TEL AVIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Cellcom , Israel’s largest mobile operator, reported a 3 percent drop in third quarter net profit, weighed down by lower revenue and higher taxes.

Cellcom said on Wednesday it earned 32 million shekels ($9.1 million) in the quarter, down from 33 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 1.7 percent to 975 million shekels, with the company attributing it to price erosion from competition.

The company was forecast to earn 41 million shekels on revenue of 968 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit for Cellcom and other incumbents.

Cellcom’s lower-cost Internet-based TV service has recruited 154,000 subscribers, up 56 percent from a year earlier and representing more than 10 percent of the Israeli TV market.

“Cellcom TV operations shifted to profitability and to a positive contribution to the company’s results in the third quarter,” Cellcom CEO Nir Sztern said.

It also has 206,000 customers for its internet services.

Cellcom’s mobile subscriber base slipped 0.6 percent to 2.805 million in the quarter.

The company said its board once again decided not to declare a dividend for the quarter given the intensified competition and in order to strengthen its balance sheet. ($1 = 3.5210 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below