There's no magic below zero interest rates: Denmark's c. banker
2017年11月15日 / 上午11点17分 / 更新于 21 小时前

There's no magic below zero interest rates: Denmark's c. banker

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Denmark’s five-year experience with a negative interest rate on bank deposits show fears of a massive switch to cash were exaggerated, the country’s central bank governor said on Wednesday.

“Basically, negative interest rates have just been a continuation of low interest rates,” Lars Rohde told a conference in Frankfurt.

“There is no magic below zero, I have to say, and we’ve found out that the inconvenience costs of cash are quite high.” (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
