Canada's Cenovus has put some non-core deep basin assets for sale -new CEO
2017年11月15日 / 下午5点27分 / 更新于 15 小时前

Canada's Cenovus has put some non-core deep basin assets for sale -new CEO

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy inc has put a package of mainly non-core Deep Basin gas assets for sale, its new CEO Alex Pourbaix said in his first media briefing on Wednesday.

Cenovus has raised just under C$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of a targeted C$4 billion to C$5 billion to pay down debt it took for buying some of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian assets in March. Pourbaix took charge as the new CEO earlier this month. .

$1 = 1.2782 Canadian dollars Reporting by Ethan Lou; Editing by David Gregorio

