Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian oil sands company Cenovus Energy Inc said on Thursday it would cut an additional 15 percent of its workforce as it continues to reduce costs.

The company said in June that it expected to cut some jobs, but had not specified the scale.

Cenovus also said on Thursday that it expects to produce between 483,000 to 510,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2018. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)