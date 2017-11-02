FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cenovus posts smaller loss as production more than doubles
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日 / 上午10点10分 / 1 天前

Cenovus posts smaller loss as production more than doubles

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday as production more than doubled.

Net loss narrowed to C$69 million ($53.76 million), or 6 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30 from a loss of C$251 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier, when it reported asset impairments of C$292 million.

Total production was 590,851 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter. ($1 = 1.2836 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

