Cenovus Energy files for $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
2017年9月28日 / 晚上10点15分 / 20 天前

Cenovus Energy files for $7.5 billion mixed shelf offering

1 分钟阅读

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy filed a mixed shelf offering for $7.5 billion with Canada and U.S. regulators on Thursday, although the company said it currently has no plans to issue more debt or equity.

In a mixed shelf a company may sell securities in one or more separate offerings without filing a prospectus for each one. The filing does not necessarily mean the securities will be sold.

Cenovus spokesman Reg Curren said the filing is a “corporate housekeeping measure” that updates the company’s existing prospectus for a $5 billion mixed shelf offering, which expires next year.

It means the company will be able to cover existing debt and equity commitments related to its $13.3 billion purchase of ConocoPhillips assets, which closed earlier this year, and provides extra capacity for spending over the next 25 months, Curren said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

