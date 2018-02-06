FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 11:13 AM / in 18 hours

Health insurer Centene's quarterly revenue rises 7.5 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Health insurer Centene Corp reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by growth in its Obamacare business and higher enrolment.

Centene, which primarily focuses on government-sponsored health plans, said net earnings attributable fell to $230 million, or $1.30 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $261 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 7.5 percent to $12.81 billion.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

