FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's CEFC, Penta team up for Time Warner's Central European Media - sources
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月22日 / 上午9点09分 / 1 天前

China's CEFC, Penta team up for Time Warner's Central European Media - sources

Jan Lopatka, Pamela Barbaglia

2 分钟阅读

PRAGUE/LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese energy and investment group CEFC has teamed up with Czech-Slovak financial group Penta Investments to buy Time Warner’s Central European Media Enterprises, three sources familiar with the matter said.

One of the sources said privately-held CEFC is leading the consortium and is expected to provide the bulk of the financing for the deal which is worth about 500 million euros ($587.60 million). The company’s market capitalisation is $623 million.

CME operates in six central and eastern European markets, with the Czech Republic and Romania being its biggest profit drivers.

Time Warner has a 46.5 percent voting share in CME but on a fully diluted basis, the U.S. group has a 75 percent interest in CME, based on warrants exercisable until May 2018.

A potential sale has come into the picture after AT&T agreed to take over Time Warner, agreed in October last year.

Penta declined to comment. It has already invested in print and online media in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

A spokeswoman for CEFC, which has previously bought a Prague office building from Penta and has several other Czech assets, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. CEFC had briefly held a stake in another Czech publisher and TV broadcaster, Empresa Media.

A Time Warner spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8498 euros) (Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong, Pamela Barbaglia in London, Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller in Prague, Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing Louise Heavens)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below