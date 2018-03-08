CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring 'partial' shift to c-corp - CEO

March 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners is considering a partial shift to a C-corp from a master limited partnership, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that rivals have made to simplify their corporate structures.

Kelcy Warren, the company’s CEO, said in response to a question at the CERAWeek energy conference, “we’re certainly exploring at least a partial movement in that direction.” Rivals Williams Cos and Kinder Morgan both have made the move to simplify their corporate structures and lower their cost of capital for new projects. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)