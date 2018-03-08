FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中国两会
#贸易战
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
March 8, 2018 / 12:54 AM / a day ago

CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring 'partial' shift to c-corp - CEO

1 分钟阅读

March 7 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners is considering a partial shift to a C-corp from a master limited partnership, its chief executive said on Wednesday, a move that rivals have made to simplify their corporate structures.

Kelcy Warren, the company’s CEO, said in response to a question at the CERAWeek energy conference, “we’re certainly exploring at least a partial movement in that direction.” Rivals Williams Cos and Kinder Morgan both have made the move to simplify their corporate structures and lower their cost of capital for new projects. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below