Brazil unit of Cargill gets approval for Cevasa acquisition
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日

Brazil unit of Cargill gets approval for Cevasa acquisition

SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cargill Agrícola SA, a unit of Cargill Inc in Brazil, has received approval from competition watchdog Cade for its purchase of a stake in a privately-owned sugar and ethanol producer, according to the official gazette’s Thursday edition.

Cargill, which owned 62.88 percent of Central Energética Vale do Sapucaí, known as Cevasa, was allowed to buy the remainder 37.12 percent of the company, Cade filings show. Cade unconditionally approved the acquisition on Oct. 24.

Reporting by Ana Mano

