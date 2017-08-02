FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 pct fall in Q2 profit
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 晚上8点32分 / 9 天前

Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 pct fall in Q2 profit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a 93.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak fertilizer prices and derivative losses.

Net earnings fell to $3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $1.12 billion.

The company recorded an unrealized net mark-to-market loss on natural gas derivatives of $18 million in the quarter. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below