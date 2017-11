Nov 1 (Reuters) - Nitrogen fertilizer maker CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hit by lower prices of ammonia.

The company’s net loss widened to $87 million, or 37 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $30 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $870 million from $680 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)