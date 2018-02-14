FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:39 PM / a day ago

CF Industries Q4 revenue jumps 27 pct

1 分钟阅读

Feb 14 (Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a 27 percent jump in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, benefiting from robust demand for its nitrogen fertilizer.

The company reported net profit of $465 million, or $1.98 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $320 million, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

The company benefited from $491 million one-time gain in the quarter due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Net sales rose to $1.1 billion from $867 million. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

