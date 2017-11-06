FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill Inc to pay $10 million fine for inaccurate swaps information -CFTC
2017年11月6日

Cargill Inc to pay $10 million fine for inaccurate swaps information -CFTC

WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc will pay a $10 million fine for providing inaccurate mid-market marks on swaps, which concealed the company’s full markup, and for failing to supervise swap dealer employees, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

“Specifically, the CFTC Order finds that Cargill provided counterparties and the SDR inaccurate marks which had the effect of concealing up to ninety percent of Cargill’s mark-up,” the CFTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
