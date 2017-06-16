FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest since August: CFTC, Reuters data
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月16日 / 晚上7点58分 / 2 个月前

U.S. dollar longs fall to lowest since August: CFTC, Reuters data

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - Speculators slashed net long
positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest
level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48
billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the
previous week. Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose to a more than
six-year high, CFTC data showed.

 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below