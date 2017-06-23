UPDATE 1-Speculators raise net long U.S. dollars; euro longs fall -CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar, euro contracts, table, comments, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $7.82 billion in the week ended June 20, from $6.48 billion the previous week. The previous week's net long dollar position was the lowest since the third week of August last year. Last week's interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve along with its hawkish statement have spurred speculators buy back dollars again. Influential New York Fed President William Dudley also added to the hawkish tone on Monday, saying U.S. inflation is a bit low but should rebound alongside wages as the labor market continues to improve. That affirms the Fed's message that a recent patch of weak data is unlikely to derail plans to keep raising interest rates. "Since last week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) decision, the dollar has begun to stage a more meaningful rebound after having been heavily pressured for more than a month," said James Chen, head of research, at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey. "The dollar's latest attempt at a rebound has translated into what appears to be a rough topping pattern for euro/dollar." The dollar index though was still down 4.8 percent on the year. Euro net longs, meanwhile, fell to a one-month low after hitting a more than six-year high the previous week, CFTC data showed. This week, euro net longs fell to 44,852 contracts, from 79,053 the previous week. Analysts said the euro has been a casualty of recent dollar optimism. While the data and overall performance of the euro zone's private sector economy remain robust, the latest fall in manufacturing sector data along with evidence that firms cut prices again in June could prompt the European Central Bank to delay reducing monetary stimulus. "Such a scenario would likely limit some of the euro's gains going forward," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $5.605 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 39,498 34,160 Short 89,457 84,713 Net -49,959 -50,553 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $-6.242 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 167,245 164,227 Short 122,393 85,174 Net 44,852 79,053 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $2.968 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 50,625 40,552 Short 88,229 79,993 Net -37,604 -39,441 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $0.382 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 11,275 8,518 Short 14,257 22,978 Net -2,982 -14,460 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $6.249 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 28,507 26,781 Short 111,388 115,376 Net -82,881 -88,595 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-1.139 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 42,272 33,134 Short 27,239 34,645 Net 15,033 -1,511 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $-1.347 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 125,659 123,468 Short 76,674 27,654 Net 48,985 95,814 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-1.553 billion June 20, 2017 Prior week week Long 38,388 27,261 Short 16,933 25,666 Net 21,455 1,595 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Marguerita Choy)