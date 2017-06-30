FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest in about a year -CFTC, Reuters
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 晚上8点14分 / 1 个月前

U.S. dollar net longs fall to lowest in about a year -CFTC, Reuters

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - Speculators cut net long positions on the U.S. dollar to the lowest level in nearly a year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $4.50 billion in the week ended June 27, from $7.82 billion the previous week, and the lowest since the first week of July last year.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, rose in the latest week, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below