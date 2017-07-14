FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 天前
CORRECTED-Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets to lowest since May 2016 -CFTC, Reuters

(Corrects to show speculators cut, not raised, net long U.S. dollar bets; corrects value of the dollar's net long position)

NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Speculators this week slashed net long bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since mid-May last year, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $62.5 million in the week ended July 11, from a net long position of $135 million the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese yen net shorts, meanwhile, grew to their largest since mid-March, with 112,125 contracts, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)

