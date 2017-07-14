FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets, up yen short bets: CFTC, Reuters
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
2017年7月14日 / 晚上9点51分 / 20 天前

UPDATE 1-Speculators trim net long U.S. dollar bets, up yen short bets: CFTC, Reuters

 (Adds details on dollar, yen contracts, table, comments,
byline)
    By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
    NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters) - Speculators this week slashed
net long bets on the U.S. dollar to their lowest since mid-May
last year, and boosted Japanese yen net short bets to their
largest since mid-March, according to calculations by Reuters
and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on
Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, fell to $62.5 million in the week ended July
11.
    Net long bets on the U.S. dollar were at $135 million the
previous week.
    In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net
futures contracts in the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso,
Brazilian real, and Russian ruble, the U.S. dollar posted a net
short position valued at $4.78 billion, the largest since May
2016.
    "The dollar has continued to lose steam here from a
speculative perspective," said Karl Schamotta, director of
global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments
in Toronto.
    The dollar fell against a basket of major currencies this
week to a near 10-month low after disappointing data supported
the caution raised this week by several policymakers, including
Fed Chair Janet Yellen about the softening in inflation since
February.
    On Friday, traders reduced their view the Fed would raise
rates again before year-end.
    Traders are likely to have turned more bearish on the
dollar, following this week's developments, Schamotta said.
    
    THE RETURN OF THE CARRY TRADE
    Japanese yen net shorts, meanwhile, grew to their largest
since mid-March, with 112,125 contracts, CFTC data showed.
    "What you are looking at is that the carry trade is back,"
Schamotta said, referring to investors borrowing at low rates in
one currency to invest in another with higher returns.
    Speculators are borrowing yen and investing in high-yielding
currencies such as the Aussie, the kiwi, the Canadian dollar and
the Mexican peso, thereby creating selling pressure on the yen
and boosting higher yielding currencies.
    "You will continue to see this divergence for probably the
next few months," Schamotta said.
    "The Bank of Japan is marching to a very different drum.
Dovishness still prevails there."
    
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 
 $12.303 billion
         July 11, 2017          Prior week
         week             
 Long             40,778            43,648
 Short           152,903           118,684
 Net            -112,125           -75,036
 
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
 $-12.008 billion
         July 11, 2017          Prior week
         week             
 Long            190,267           185,925
 Short           106,479           108,461
 Net              83,788            77,464
 
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
 $1.938 billion
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             46,614           54,025
 Short            70,752           81,792
 Net             -24,138          -27,767
 
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
 $-0.027 billion
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             10,359           10,928
 Short            10,151           11,041
 Net                 208             -113
 
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
 $0.666 billion
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             46,080           34,300
 Short            54,684           73,672
 Net              -8,604          -39,372
 
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
 $-2.81 billion 
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             55,950           57,544
 Short            19,144           25,130
 Net              36,806           32,414
 
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
 $-2.733 billion
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long            125,291          119,408
 Short            27,432           34,549
 Net              97,859           84,859
 
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
 $-2.304 billion 
         July 11, 2017         Prior week
         week             
 Long             45,435           44,484
 Short            13,530           15,351
 Net              31,905           29,133
 
 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft and
Jonathan Oatis)

