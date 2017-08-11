FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
2017年8月11日 / 晚上8点21分 / 2 天前

Speculators' net short dollar positions largest since January 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short bets on the U.S. dollar grew this week to their largest position since January 2013, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $10.23 billion, in the week ended Aug. 8.

That compares with a net short position of $5.32 billion, the previous week.

Euro net long bets, meanwhile, grew to their largest position since May 2011, with 93,685 contracts, CFTC data showed.

Speculators' net long bets on the Canadian dollar rose to the largest position since January 2013, data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

