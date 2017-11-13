FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators' net short bets on dollar at near 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
机构投资者将很快接受比特币--峰堡投资前基金经理
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
焦点：中国10月经济数据逊预期 下行压力渐增但政策立场不变
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
高通回绝博通1,030亿美元收购提议 称收购报价过低
2017年11月13日 / 晚上9点20分 / 1 天前

Speculators' net short bets on dollar at near 4-month low -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short bets on the U.S. dollar slipped to the smallest position in nearly four months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $1.92 billion, in the week to Nov. 7.

That compares with a net short position of $3.37 billion the previous week. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value.

Meanwhile, the net short position on the Japanese yen was the largest since January 2014 and the net short position on the Swiss franc grew to the largest since December 2016.

Speculators’ bets on sterling swung to a net short position in the latest week, data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

