Speculators cut net short dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
美国总统特朗普签署税改与政府拨款议案 使之成为法律
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
俄罗斯总统普京呼吁当局监控一些企业的网络活动
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
2035年上海常住人口控制在2500万左右--规划
December 22, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 3 days ago

Speculators cut net short dollar bets -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Speculators pared back net short U.S. dollar bets, pushing them to their lowest level since mid-November, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $2.18 billion in the week ended Dec. 19.

That was lower than the previous week’s net short position of $7.81 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)

