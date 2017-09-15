FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月15日 / 晚上7点53分

Speculators raise short dollar bets to new 4-1/2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their short bets against the U.S. dollar for the fourth consecutive week, with the value of contracts against the greenback increasing to $11.57 billion in latest week, the largest since January 2013, according to data from the Commodity futures Trading Commission calculated by Reuters.

The value of the dollar’s net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars for the week ending Sept. 12. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)

