Speculators up net short U.S. dollar bets; most since Jan. 2013 -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short bets on the U.S. dollar grew to the largest since January 2013 in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $13.19 billion, in the week to September 19. That compares with a net short position of $11.57 billion the previous week and marks the fifth straight week of increases in the bearish position. Meanwhile, the net short position in sterling shrank to 10,161 contracts, the least since November 2015. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Diane Craft)