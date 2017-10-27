FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. dollar net short bets hit lowest since Aug 1 -CFTC, Reuters
2017年10月27日 / 晚上8点00分 / 更新于 16 小时内

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short bets on the U.S. dollar fell to their smallest in nearly three months, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar’s net short position was $8.02 billion in the week ended Oct. 24, down from net shorts of $12.65 billion the previous week.

The dollar’s net positioning was derived from net futures contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

