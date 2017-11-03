FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare bearish bets on dollar to 15-week low -CFTC, Reuters
2017年11月3日

Speculators pare bearish bets on dollar to 15-week low -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

    NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Speculators trimmed their
bearish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to the
smallest position in 15 weeks, according to calculations by
Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net short position, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $3.37 billion, in the week to Oct. 31.
    That compares with a net short position of $8.02 billion the
previous week and marks the sixteenth straight week that
speculators have had a net short position on the greenback.
    To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in
value.
    Meanwhile, the net short position in the Japanese yen was
the largest since late July, the data showed.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Sandra Maler)

