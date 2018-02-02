Speculators raise short U.S. dollar bets to largest since Oct-CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short U.S. dollar bets increased in the latest week to their highest since around mid-October, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position, derived from net holdings of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $13.73 billion, in the week to Jan. 30.

The previous week’s net short position on the dollar was $11.47 billion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Susan Thomas)