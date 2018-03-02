FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:58 PM / a day ago

Speculators' net short U.S. dollar bets at 3-week high -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

    March 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets rose
to a three-week high in the latest week, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
    The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from
net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in
the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and
Australian dollars, was $11.29 billion in the week to Feb. 27.
    That compares with a net short position of $8.17 billion the
previous week.
    To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in
value.
    Net long positioning on the euro rose to 137,977 contracts,
after three straight weeks of declines.
    Speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures rose
to 1,833 contracts, up from a net short position of 1,608
contracts in the prior week, the data showed.

 (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
Editing by James Dalgleish)
