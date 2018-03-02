Speculators' net short U.S. dollar bets at 3-week high -CFTC, Reuters

March 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net short dollar bets rose to a three-week high in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the net short dollar positions, derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars, was $11.29 billion in the week to Feb. 27. That compares with a net short position of $8.17 billion the previous week. To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. Net long positioning on the euro rose to 137,977 contracts, after three straight weeks of declines. Speculators' net short position on bitcoin Cboe futures rose to 1,833 contracts, up from a net short position of 1,608 contracts in the prior week, the data showed. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by James Dalgleish)