March 9, 2018 / 9:03 PM / 更新于 19 hours ago

Speculators raise net short dollar bets to four-week high -CFTC, Reuters

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net short dollar bets grew to a four-week high this week, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net short dollar position was $11.46 billion in the week to March 6, compared with net shorts of $11.29 billion the previous week. Net short positioning on the greenback has increased for a second straight week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

To be short a currency means traders believe it will fall in value. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

