Chad's President Deby sacks finance minister - decree
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月23日

Chad's President Deby sacks finance minister - decree

N‘DJAMENA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chad’s President Idriss Deby has sacked Finance Minister Christian Georges Diguimbaye, a government decree showed.

The decree dated Nov. 21, reviewed by Reuters on Thursday, also dismissed secretary of state in charge of finances and budget Banata Tchalet Sow. It gave no reason for the sackings.

Their dismissal came amid a standoff with Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore over more than $1 billion the West African country owes it in oil-backed loans.

Reporting By Madjiasra Nako; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks

