Sappi to buy Cham Paper's speciality paper business

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sappi has agreed to buy a speciality paper unit from Switzerland-based Cham Paper Group for 146.5 million Swiss francs ($149 million), the company said on Tuesday.

Sappi expects the deal to be concluded in the first three months of 2018, and said the business, which produces coated speciality papers, includes two mills in Italy and a digital imaging business in Switzerland