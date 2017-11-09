FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-ChargePoint partners with TSG as part of European expansion
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国财经
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 下午2点57分 / 更新于 21 小时前

RPT-ChargePoint partners with TSG as part of European expansion

3 分钟阅读

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - ChargePoint, a U.S. maker and operator of electric vehicle charging stations, said on Thursday it struck a deal with petrol station service group Technical Services Group (TSG), marking the latest step in the group’s European expansion efforts.

Through the deal, ChargePoint hopes to draw on TSG’s strong presence on the continent, where the France-based company provides maintenance services to about 32,000 petrol stations and is also active in their construction.

Privately-held TSG, formerly part of Tokheim before it was sold to U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover last year, supplies equipment and services to the fuel distribution industry in Europe and Africa.

The cooperation, which is aimed at business clients, will cover site construction, installation and maintenance of electric vehicle charging stations, which are expected to grow in number as carmakers shift toward battery-powered vehicles.

Power utilities, tech start-ups and oil majors are all fighting to establish themselves as the dominant players in this fast-growing part of the e-mobility industry.

“This partnership is a key lever in developing our European roll-out,” Christopher Burghardt, ChargePoint’s European managing director who previously worked for embattled ride-hailing group Uber, told Reuters.

ChargePoint supplies charging hardware and software used to connect outlets. It owns no re-charging stations of its own but works like an Airbnb or Uber to create a network of locations and schedule bookings at available charge points.

Counting BMW, Daimler and Siemens among its owners, ChargePoint has recently raised $125 million to expand outside its home market in the United States and into Europe.

Initially, the partnership between ChargePoint and TSG will cover France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands and Britain, with the opportunity to expand across Europe, ChargePoint said.

“Many businesses are eager to be part of the future of mobility as more drivers choose EVs and cities and countries encourage electrification, and we’re excited to be able to help them,” TSG Chief Executive Baudouin de la Tour said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Adrian Croft)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below