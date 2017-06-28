FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
ChargePoint secures $43 million in funding led by Siemens
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上11点01分 / 1 个月前

ChargePoint secures $43 million in funding led by Siemens

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.

ChargePoint, the world's largest network of electric vehicle charging systems, also said Ralf Christian, chief executive officer of Siemens' energy management division, would join its board.

Earlier in March, the privately held Silicon Valley company secured an initial $82 million in its Series G funding round, led by German automaker Daimler AG.

Siemens will collaborate on the development of charging stations for the European market, ChargePoint said in a statement. The German company, which already makes its own units and installs and maintains charging equipment, declined to provide further information.

ChargePoint operates more than 34,500 charging ports in the United States and Mexico but is now looking to expand into the highly fragmented European market.

Earlier this week, it said it had obtained a license to become the exclusive operator of GE's EV charging network.

Last month, ChargePoint announced its first European deal, to sell more than 200 of its recently released "Express Plus" systems to InstaVolt, which is installing a network of fast chargers across Britain. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below