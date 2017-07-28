FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 天前
Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications - WSJ
2017年7月28日 / 晚上11点55分 / 7 天前

Sprint proposes merger with Charter Communications - WSJ

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp has proposed a merger with cable provider Charter Communications Inc in a deal that would create a new publicly traded company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, which controls Sprint, will control the new entity, as per the "complex" proposal, the WSJ said on Friday. on.wsj.com/2eVpfoi

Sprint, Charter and SoftBank could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

