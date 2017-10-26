FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Charter Communications' 3rd-qtr revenue rises 4.2 pct
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点43分 / 1 天前

CORRECTED-Charter Communications' 3rd-qtr revenue rises 4.2 pct

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects to drop reference to cellular services in paragraph 1 and pro-forma throughout)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc’s revenue rose 4.2 percent for the third quarter, as it signed up more subscribers to its internet services.

Charter said on Thursday its revenue rose to $10.46 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $10.04 billion, a year earlier.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $48 million or 19 cents per share, from $189 million or 69 cents per share, partly due to higher expenses. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

