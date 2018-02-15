FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:55 AM / a day ago

Syngenta aims to sell bonds within weeks, M&A important - CFO

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - ChemChina’s Syngenta unit aims to sell around $5 billion in bonds in coming weeks as it nears a final settlement with U.S. farmers who had sued over genetically engineered corn, Chief Financial Officer Mark Patrick told Reuters in an interview.

Patrick also said on Thursday the Swiss crop protection and seeds company was interested in assets coming up for sale via anti-trust disposals amid industry consolidation. But he said regulators “have been quite restrictive in terms of who can acquire what”. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

