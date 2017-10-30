FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chemed to pay $75 mln over false claims lawsuit -Justice Dept
2017年10月30日 / 晚上9点52分 / 更新于 13 小时内

Chemed to pay $75 mln over false claims lawsuit -Justice Dept

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp and subsidiaries including Vitas Hospice Services LLC and Vitas Healthcare Corp have agreed to pay $75 million to resolve a federal lawsuit alleging false claims for hospice services to Medicare, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The allegations relate to billing for ineligible patients and inflated levels of care, the department said in a statement. Vitas Hospice Services is the largest U.S. for-profit hospice chain, it said. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

